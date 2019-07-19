Waterford included in Status Yellow weather warning from Met Éireann
A Status Yellow rainfall weather warning for the entire country is in place now.
Met Éireann has said heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short spaces of time on Friday and early Friday leading to localized spot flooding.
The warning is valid from 6am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.
Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Risk of thunder and lightning is particularly high in and around Carlow this afternoon and evening.
"Already some lightning in the Southwest this morning."
