Waterford included in Status Yellow weather warning from Met Éireann

A Status Yellow rainfall weather warning for the entire country is in place now.

‪Met Éireann has said heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short spaces of time on Friday and early Friday leading to localized spot flooding.‬

‪The warning is valid from 6am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Risk of thunder and lightning is particularly high in and around Carlow this afternoon and evening.

"Already some lightning in the Southwest this morning."