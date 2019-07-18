Busy Waterford road to close for almost two weeks

Waterford City and County Council has announced the closure of the R675 Clnea Road for almost two weeks, an exercise of its powers pursuant to Section 75 Roads Act 1993.

The road will close from Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 2, to facilitate the carrying out of emergency road works on the R675 Clonea Road.



The route will be closed from its junction with the L3168 Friary College Road to its junction with the L3009 Gold Coast Road at Barnawee Bridge.

Diversion Routes:

Travelling Eastbound from Dungarvan to Clonea along the Coast Road turn left onto the L3168 Friary College Road along by Duckspool/St Augustines College, through Tournore Court Roundabout towards the N25. Turn right on the N25, travel along on N25 until Knocknagranagh Junction, turn right along the L3011 by Dungarvan Golf Club and along the L7013 to R675 Coast Road.



Travelling Westbound from Clonea Road to Dungarvan, turn right onto L7013 along by Dungarvan Golf Club L3011 to junction with N25 at Knocknagranagh, turn left onto the N25, travel in direction of Dungarvan town and turn left onto Friary College Road L3168 continue along this road through Tournore Roundabout to junction with R675 Clonea Road.