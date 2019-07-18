Halligan hails new dawn for Waterford thanks to new regional boards

Minister of State John Halligan has hailed a new dawn for University Hospital Waterford.

Minister Halligan has welcomed Wednesday's Cabinet decision to reconfigure the Irish Healthcare network into six new regional health areas.

Under the terms of the Sláintecare Reform Programme, UHW will become the primary acute hospital in the South-East of Ireland, while also developing a new partnership with St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

The new regional health area will serve a population of 900,000 taking in Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and South Tipperary as well as parts of Wicklow and South Dublin.

In welcoming today’s Cabinet decision, Minister Halligan said: “I support the series of reforms outlined in the Sláintecare programme. In it, we see a firm commitment to de-centralise health service provision, as well as a guarantee of fairer, more equitable, resource allocation."

"University Hospital Waterford will become the main Model 4 Acute Hospital catering for the people of the South East region while developing an important partnership with St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin."

"For too long UHW was the poor relation in what was clearly a dysfunctional South/South West hospital grouping. The reform programme approved by Government today places Waterford at the heart of a new South-East based grouping and will provide UHW with greater autonomy and opportunities for development."

"I have long expressed the view that the previous decision to link UHW with Cork University Hospital had a detrimental effect on healthcare provision in the region, and I am delighted today to see that failed decision reversed."

"Since entering Government I have fought tirelessly for proper, equitable healthcare provision for the people of the South East region and I will continue to do so. This decision marks a new dawn for healthcare in Waterford and the whole South East region and I welcome it warmly.”