Garda probe launched after petrol bomb is thrown at Waterford house

Gardaí are investigating after a suspected petrol bomb was found in the garden of a house in Waterford overnight.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances of an incident of alleged criminal damage by fire that occurred at a house in Lisduggan at approximately 2am on Thursday morning, July 18.

The petrol bomb did not detonate but burn marks were found on the ground near the house.

No injuries were reported, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.

Gardaí in Waterford are now appealing for witnesses to this incident, in particular, anyone who noticed a blue Toyota Avensis in the area which may be involved.

The car allegedly took off in the direction of the Church Road at around 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.