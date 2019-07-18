Waterford makes shortlist for Foodie Destinations 2019

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has announced Waterford as one of the finalists for Foodie Destinations 2019.

Sponsored by FBD Insurance, Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.

The 2019 finalists are Waterford, Mid and East Antrim Borough, Taste Causeway/Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Cavan, The Food Coast Donegal, Galway, Monaghan and Glaslough, Donegal Town, and Tralee.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie. Voting opens on July 24 and closes on August 20. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.