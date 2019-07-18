New maths academy announced for Waterford

A new Maths Academy will open in Waterford this September.

The Waterford Mathematics Academy delivers Maths tuition and courses for second and third-level students.

The Academy is aimed at students with an interest in Mathematics and other quantitative degree paths such as Applied Maths, Engineering, Finance, Mathematical and Computer Sciences etc. Graduates with the technical and problem-solving skills developed in such courses are highly regarded by employers.

This September courses will focus on Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at second level, a Calculus top-up course for students planning to study third level Engineering, Finance and Mathematical Sciences degrees. There is also a higher level Maths course for TY students.

The Waterford Maths Academy has been founded by Maths Teacher Michael Brett. After studying mathematics and computer science at UCC followed by an Applied Maths Ms.c in Financial Maths from DCU, Michael has been teaching at second level and third level for the last 17 years.

Speaking of the new academy Michael says, "I am delighted to announce the opening of the Waterford Maths Academy. The courses we deliver are designed in-line with second and third level curriculum needs and it is our aim to prepare students with their exam needs at second and third level."

"We also hope to see an increase in the number of students selecting science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) courses this is key to a key part of solving the engineering skills shortage, the shortage of STEM teachers and also encouraging more girls to continue these subjects at second level and into third level."

The academy will deliver three courses this year including a course for Transition year students getting a head start on their leaving Cert Maths; a course in Advance Maths for 3rd level entrants into Engineering, Finance, Maths and Sciences courses and a Leaving Certificate Applied Maths course. For further details see http://www.waterfordmathsacademy.ie/.