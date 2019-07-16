Waterford's All Together Now introduces 'Lawns of Tranquility'

With just four weeks left until All Together Now takes place on the beautiful grounds of Curraghmore Estate, organisers have yet more to reveal ahead of the August Bank holiday weekend.

The popular music and arts festival launched to great acclaim last year is bringing back its very own unique wellness area, Lawns of Tranquility.

Revellers can choose from a wide range of yoga and relaxation Classes, workshops and therapies.

These include the Breathe Out space which will offer a wide variety of classes to help guests feel good through movement, song, laughter and deep (deep) relaxation. The sessions are one hour long, for all abilities and also free. There is no need to book as classes will run on a drop in basis.

The ‘Breathe In Workshops’ are led by intuitive and expert teachers, all aiming to support the journey of the participant towards inner contentment and happiness. Start with Yoga in the morning by the lake and then continue with Meditation, Kundalini, Sacred Dance, Inner Child work, evening devotional singing and more. On Sunday there will be a special event with an all-night Gong Puja or sound healing journey.

A fresh and beautiful oasis of wellness where festival-goers can take time out for themselves. The therapists are some of the very best and offer massage, healing, sound work, mindfulness and more. Relax, Renew and Reset!

Treatments include acupuncture which helps aid the natural self-healing process.

Using essential oils, aromatherapy massage promotes beneficial changes in mind and body. For those who need a real energy boost, the bio-energy boost works towards ease, balance and flow in the bodies mental, emotional, physical and spiritual state. The emphasis on mind-calming and overall balance of the energy system in the body.

One of the more interesting wellness attractions is the Calming The Monkey Mind classes which take each participant through simple meditation and mindfulness techniques to calm the Monkey Mind.

You can find out more about these and many more wellness attractions at All Together Now on www.alltogethernow.ie or on the festival's social media channels.