Permanent home found for Educate Together school in Tramore

There has been a major breakthrough in negotiations surrounding the Educate Together primary school in Tramore.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed that a permanent home has been found for the Educate Together Primary School in Tramore.

In a letter to Waterford Senator Paudie Coffey, Minister McHugh said Educate Together school will be transferred to the Glor na Mara School currently on the site owned by the Christian Brothers.

The minister writes: “My Department has secured agreement in principle from the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore in relation to permanent school premises to be provided under the patronage divesting process. This will enable Tramore ETNS to move their permanent school property, which will be what is currently the junior school building of Glor na Mara primary school.”

Minister McHugh said the Educate Together Primary School will transfer to the site once construction works are completed on the Glor na Mora site. Senator Coffey said the Department will “address any of the school’s interim accommodation needs” until then.

"The announcement represents a major breakthrough following lengthy negotiations to secure a permanent home for the Educate Together Primary School in Tramore," Senator Coffee said.

“I am delighted Minister McHugh has given this commitment to the Educate Together Primary School, which has secured the future of the school.”

The Waterford Fine Gael General Election candidate is also involved in ongoing talks aimed at securing the Old CBS School Hall for local community and sporting use. He convened and chaired a meeting of stakeholders earlier this year that was also attended by members of Waterford City and County Council, Waterford Leader Partnership, Waterford Sports Partnership, Waterford Area Partnership, Tramore Basketball Club and local community members.

Senator Coffey said: “This was a very positive meeting and an agreed objective and strategy to secure the hall was agreed. A Community Trust is being established to take the lead on the project and it has the support of all the agencies in attendance.”

Senator Coffey said negotiations are ongoing between the Edmund Rice Trust, the potential developers of the site and the community representatives, adding: “We expect agreement to be reached that will secure the future of the hall.”

Senator Coffey said: “I have visited the site on several occasions, and I am confident this vital facility will be secured for the community. Through deep engagement and talks, a ‘win-win’ can be achieved that will satisfy the community and sporting representatives and see this site being retained for the benefit of future generations to come.”