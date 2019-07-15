Sydney to Ireland: Waterford man to cycle 28 countries and three continents for children's charities

Two South East men are to cycle across 28 countries and three continents to raise vital funds for CMRF Crumlin and the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

Paddy Flynn from Rathgormack, County Waterford, and Daithí Harrison from Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, will cycle from Sydney to Dublin in 12 months, starting on the August 4. As well as the cycle, both men will run an ultra-marathon in each of the 28 countries along the way.

“One of the reasons we decided to take on the challenge was to raise vital money for two amazing charities, CMRF Crumlin and the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation," Daithí says.

“We are really looking forward to learning about the cultures and histories of all the countries we’re visiting. It’ll be an exploration of the mind and a journey of the soul. We both believe that it’s our duty to be of service to the generation that follow us, especially to those who need it most.”

Daithí and Paddy are raising vital funds for CMRF Crumlin, the charity for Crumlin hospital and the NCRC (National Children’s Research Centre). 150,000 children walk through the doors of Crumlin hospital every year. One in 100 children in Ireland are born with a structural heart defect. 211 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland. All of them are treated at Crumlin Hospital. The NCRC is funding 43 research grants into paediatric conditions and illnesses including cardiology, immunology, infection, cancer and neonatology.

“It’s really cool to think that we could be making a difference not only to the children in Australia and Ireland, but also to our local towns, and our local counties, Tipperary and Waterford, bringing excitement and inspiring people from all walks of life," Paddy says.

“We decided to raise money for CMRF and the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation because they do wonderful work for sick children in Ireland and Australia, and making the journey from Sydney to Crumlin will be a way of not only helping both charities but also marking a link between the two.”

The two men say that they’re excited about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and really want to make the most of it.

You can donate by clicking here. Visit https://2cycle28.com/ for more information.