Stunning mural unveiled to kickstart Waterford Walls festival

To kick off a month-long celebration of street art in Waterford, Belgian street artist Mehsos has unveiled the first mural from the Waterford Walls programme – a defragmented representation of a Puffin.

Mehsos began his career creating traditional letter-based Graffiti in the early 2000s. In recent years, the artist has moved towards fragmented portraits. The title of this series is Animals Observe Us.

This August (22-25), Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival, organised by The Walls Project team, will welcome Irish and international street artists to Waterford, as they transform the city into Ireland’s largest outdoor gallery of public art.

This is the fifth year of the festival. Programme of events this year include guided art tours, a bus tour of Art on the Greenway, outdoor film screenings, live music, art demos, food and more.

