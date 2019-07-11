Man arrested during €20,000 drugs raid in Waterford city

A 29-year-old man was arrested during a planned drugs raid in Waterford on Wednesday, July 10.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Waterford area, a Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Waterford City Garda Drugs Unit.

The operation resulted in the search of a house in the Waterford City area.

During the course of this operation, a package containing approximately 1 kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000 was seized by Customs officers.

Gardaí arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Waterford City Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.