Tractor stopped by gardaí in South East had not been taxed or insured since 2004
Tractor stopped by gardaí in South East had not been taxed or insured since 2004
Gardaí have impounded a tractor after it was discovered without tax or insurance.
Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped the tractor because it had oil leaking from the engine.
Upon inspection, they discovered it hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004.
They impounded the vehicle pending further action.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on