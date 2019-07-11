Waterford integration projects to share €25,000 funding windfall

Waterford Minister of State John Halligan has welcomed the announcement of almost €25,000 euro in funding to support six community integration projects across Waterford City and County.

The funding comes as part of the 2019 ‘Communities Integration Fund’ which sees a total of almost €526,000 in grant support provided to 124 projects across the country.

This is the third year of the ‘Communities Integration Fund,’ bringing the total amount made available to date to over €1.5 million.

The six successful projects in Waterford are:

Garter Lane Arts Centre - €5000

New Community Men’s Shed, Coffee House Lane, Waterford City - €1100

Waterford City & County Council - €5000

Waterford Migrant Integration Forum - €5000

Waterford Sports Partnership, Dungarvan - €3600

Respond Support, Acorns Early Years Centre, Manor St. John, Lisduggan - €5000

The projects granted funding are small community-based projects, with a maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 allocated to any single project.

282 applications were received this year with 124 projects successfully granted funding.

In welcoming the announcement, Minister Halligan said: “I’m delighted to see a variety of worthy projects supported by the ‘Communities Integration Fund’ across Waterford City and County.

"Sporting, arts and cultural organisations as well as faith-based and volunteer groups help to break down barriers within our community and provide support and a sense of well-being for people of Irish and migrant backgrounds."

"This relatively modest funding can, and does, have a massive impact in helping to promote social inclusion.”