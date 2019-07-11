Theatre Royal Waterford pays touching tribute to Brendan Grace

The Theatre Royal in Waterford has paid tribute following the death of Brendan Grace.

The legendary comedian died overnight after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68 and had spent more than 50 years in the entertainment business.

"It was with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Brendan Grace this morning," the theatre said.

"Here at the Theatre Royal Waterford, as throughout the theatres and ballrooms of Ireland, Brendan was a much-loved performer with his highly effective, yet gentle and inoffensive brand of humour."

"And he was a gentleman with a kind heart."

"He will be sorely missed by us all but the legacy and the laughter lives on," the statement continued.

"On behalf of all at the Theatre Royal Waterford, we offer sincerest condolences to Eileen, children and grandchildren."