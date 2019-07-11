Waterford TD blasts 'mean-spirited' changes to the State pension

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler TD says older people are still paying the price for mean-spirited changes to the State pension, which were brought in by the last Fine Gael-Labour government.

"The changes, introduced in 2012, disproportionally impact women, resulting in reduced pension payments," Deputy Butler said.

"Last year, Fine Gael promised to review the anomaly, but the latest figures provided to Deputy Butler reveal that fewer than half of those reviewed to date have seen their payments increase."

“The changes to pension entitlements brought in by the Fine Gael-Labour government in 2012 were mean-spirited and cruel and have negatively impacted tens of thousands of pensioners across the country."

"Fianna Fáil rejected this policy and campaigned to get it reversed, ultimately leading to the decision by Minister Doherty to review the current situation,” said Deputy Butler.

“However, the latest information from the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection is extremely disappointing. Around 90,000 pensioners are having their documentation reviewed. To date, just over 77,000 reviews have been completed but only 32,000 pensioners have received an increase in their pension. This is significantly lower than expected," the Waterford TD added.

“I have been contacted by pensioners who are extremely disappointed and disillusioned with the process and feel that they are being discriminated against. The cruel pension anomaly brought in by Fine Gael and Labour is continuing to penalise pensioners – mostly women who took time out of the workforce to care for family members or raise children – and is not only deeply unfair, it is also deeply disrespectful," concluded Deputy Butler.