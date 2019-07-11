Waterford TD calls on Government agencies to 'step up' on North Quays development

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford Deputy David Cullinane has called on Government Agencies and semi-state bodies to step up to the plate to help deliver the city's North Quays Project.

Deputy Cullinane was speaking following attendance at a high level briefing on the proposed North Quays Development.

Speaking this morning Deputy Cullinane said: “The North Quays Development is a massively important project for the future of Waterford City and its environs. It has the potential to change the landscape of Waterford for generations and create thousands of jobs. The aim of attracting high-end retail, premium office accommodation and a new hotel are exciting prospects."

“However, the development is contingent on state funding to facilitate the infrastructure including access roads from Abbey Park, a landmark pedestrian bridge linking the North and South Quays and moving the train station to the North quays itself."

“The delivery of this infrastructure will require over €100m of state funding. To date, €6m has been delivered. More is promised this year under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund. However, moving the train station will not be delivered under this Fund and involves the Department of Transport and Iarnród Éireann stepping up to the plate."

“Equally there is a massive role for the IDA to help deliver an anchor tenant in the office quarter. It is important that there is a joined-up multi-agency approach all working to the same plan. Each agency must step up and deliver."

“Delivering the expansion of the runway at the Airport and delivery of the Technological University of the Southeast all help in advancing the regional economy. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform Waterford and the Southeast. It needs to be taken with both hands.”