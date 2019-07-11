Tramore native is the new voice of the South East

Beat 102 103 has today announced their newest presenter to join the on-air line-up; Tramore native Debbie Ridgard.

Debbie will be taking to the airwaves to present the Top 7 at 7, and The Takeover, each Monday to Thursday evening from 7pm. Debbie will also be presenting the More Music Sunday each weekend from 4-6pm.

In addition to her brand new presenting role, Debbie will also be taking over the reins as Beat’s Multi-Platform Coordinator, responsible for producing the online content shared across Beat’s Social Media channels.

Speaking following the announcement of her appointment, Debbie said: “I am so excited to take on my new role as Presenter and Multi-Platform Content Coordinator. This job is my 15-year-old self’s dream come true. I’ve always loved Beat and am beyond thrilled to be the new presenter for the Top 7 at 7, The Takeover and More Music Sunday. I’ve loved my time in the news and sports department and can’t wait to get to learn more about Beat’s listeners in the South East.”

Debbie is no stranger to the airwaves on Beat, having previously worked as a Multi-Platform News and Sports Journalist, and presenter of the SportsBeat roundup show, each Saturday evening from 5:30pm.

She was shortlisted in the newcomer category at the 2018 national IMRO radio awards, showing that her natural talent as a broadcaster shone, within the competitive radio industry, from the outset. Before joining the on-air team, Debbie worked in promotions and sales in Beat.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said: “The company thrives on fostering new talent. I am delighted that we can afford this opportunity to someone internally, and I am delighted that Debbie agreed to take on the role."

"Debbie has proven herself as a great broadcaster during her time with Beat, and I am really excited to see what she is going to bring to the show. Her additional role as a Multi-Platform coordinator means our listeners can also keep up to date with what’s happening at Beat through our social media channels, a crucial element of our 360-approach to connecting with our much-valued audience.”

Beat 102 103 is the most listened to radio station in the South East with 152,000 weekly listeners.