Waterford road closures announced for city motorcycle event

Waterford City and County Council will close a number of public road to through traffic from 10am this Saturday, July 13.

The routes will remain closed until 9am on Sunday, July 14.

They are bing put in place to facilitate the Waterford Motorcycle Fest by the Freewheelers Motorcycle Club.

The L15022 road at Meeting House Lane will be closed and there will be traffic management system in place from O’Connell Street to Jenkins Lane Carpark.

Alternative Route:

An alternative route will be facilitated by way of access to Jenkins Lane Carpark from O’Connell Street through Sargents Lane. Exit from Jenkins Lane Carpark will be through Sargents Lane and back on to O’Connell Street.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.