Leading retail store to open in Waterford city centre

A leading British outdoor retailer is set to open in Waterford city centre in the coming weeks.

Mountain Warehouse, which sells equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness, will fill the Broad Street unit vacated last January by Sam McCauley Chemists.

Founded by Mark Neale in 1997, the brand has stores across the UK, North America, Europe and New Zealand.

"Unlike other outdoor retailers, we don’t carry lots of different brands. In fact, almost all the products we sell through our stores and website are exclusive to Mountain Warehouse – you won’t find them anywhere else," a spokesperson said.

"By designing our own top quality products and having them made to our exacting standards, we can cut out the middleman. So that means you get the exact same quality, but at significantly lower prices than you’ll find at other shops."