Waterford students to benefit from €20 million new development at University of Limerick

The ground has been broken on a massive new €20m development at University of Limerick (UL).

Construction work has started on the new Student Centre at UL, a 3,529 square metre building set over three storeys.

The facility, the total project cost of which is in the region of €20m, is being funded on a partnership basis between the students and the university. The students voted in 2016 by way of referendum to fund almost 80% of the capital cost through a development levy.

The new Student Centre - a Centre for Student Life as articulated by the students - will support the student journey through UL and will be a space where students can relax, play, be informed and supported.

It is intended as a new ‘destination’ for all UL students and will add significant value to the student experience, greatly enhancing the campus for future generations. It is located in a prime front of house location adjacent to the Stables Complex and the Glucksman Library.

“These are the first days of the new Student Centre at UL and it is an exciting prospect to see the realisation of this facility that will add so much to the student experience at UL," UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said.

“This new Student Centre will be an excellent centre for UL’s vibrant student life and supporting the student experience is paramount for the university,” he added.

UL Student Life president Jack Scanlan said: “The new multi-million euro student centre will be the hub of student activity for all students. We have outgrown our current building here in the Stables Courtyard and the new centre is set to cater for our ever growing student numbers as well as the diversifying student population we have here on campus. The new centre is being built in the heart of the campus right across from the library with a view that this will be the focal point of student life on campus.”