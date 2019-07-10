WE HAVE A WINNER! The Waterford pub that serves the best pint is ......

The place that serves the Best Pint in Waterford has been revealed.

WaterfordLive.ie readers turned out in force, voting The Hub (30%) as the number one destination for a pint in the county.

The Bull and Green (21%), Craftsman Bar and Restaurant (7%), Geoff’s (5%), and the Uluru (4%) make up the Top 5.

