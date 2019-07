Traffic management in place on busy Waterford road today

Motorists are being warned about ongoing road works on R709 St Patricks Way, inner ring road, Waterford City, today, July 10.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on St Patricks Way, Waterford City, to facilitate a sewer connection on Wednesday.

The works will run from 9am to 3.30pm.

Delays expected.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.