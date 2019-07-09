Gardaí and Revenue seize €18,000 worth of drugs in South East
As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Enniscorthy area, a Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted on Monday by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Enniscorthy Garda Drugs/Detective Units.
As part of this operation, a house in the Enniscorthy area was searched.
Approximately 900 grams of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €18,000 was seized by Customs Officers.
Gardai arrested a 31-year-old male at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.
Investigations are continuing.
