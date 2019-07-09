Woman arrested in toddler murder probe released without charge

The woman in her 30s, arrested in connection in the course of an investigation relating to the murder of a two-year-old girl on July 5, 2019, has been released without charge.

Gardaí have said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Anglesea St, Cork investigating the murder arrested the woman on Monday morning.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to murder following the results of a post mortem on Saturday.

The results will not be released for operational reasons. Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation.

Gardaí discovered the child injured at an apartment in Cork city early on Friday morning last, July 5.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and 6am on Friday, July 5, 2019, who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.