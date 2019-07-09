Waterford U20 hurling team named for clash with Tipperary

Waterford U20 hurling boss Stephen Gough has named his team to face Tipperary in Tuesday night's Bord Gais Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship game in Thurles.

Waterford team to play Tipperary:

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

3. James Flavin (Ardmore)

4. Tom Looby (Abbeyside)

5. Dan Booth (Colligan)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

7. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

8. Billy Power (Clonea)

9. Sean Whelan Barrett (Abbeyside) -CAPTAIN

10. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

11. Ian Beecher (Tallow)

12. Gavin Fives (Tourin)

13. Oisin O’Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. James Power (Clonea)

The game takes place in Semple Stadium ‬at 7:30pm‬ on Tuesday evening, July 9.