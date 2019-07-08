Waterford MEP secures seats on important committees at EU Parliament

Newly elected MEP Grace O’Sullivan says she is relieved and pleased to have attained places on her top two committee choices at the European Parliament.

“Important parliamentary work in Europe happens at a committee level. This is where we are at the coalface of research and legislation, where work is done that can make an impact on people’s lives,” the Waterford woman said.

The Waterford-born MEP has secured places on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee and the Fisheries (PECH) committee.

“Getting a place on these particular committees was a priority. ENVI’s brief is the environment, public health and food safety. I’ve been an environmental activist for over 30 years. We are in an environment, climate change and biodiversity emergency. Food safety is about human safety and human health. So all of these areas are interlinked and vital for the future of humankind.”

O’Sullivan, whose aims will be to promote sustainable development of fisheries, says the subject is one she is passionate about.

“I grew up right beside the sea, it’s in my blood. I spent years at sea with Greenpeace and all things marine-related are close to my heart. I look forward to engaging with the committee and working hard on both committees to create meaningful change over the next five years.”