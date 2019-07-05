Waterford store planning fundraising cycle for Down Syndrome Ireland

MACE Ballyrafter Service Station, Lismore, County Waterford, is inviting customers to support its Tour de MACE 10 hour static cycle in-store in order to raise funds for its charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland.

The event will take place on July 12 from 8am to 6pm. This store is one of many MACE stores involved in running this rewarding charity event throughout July, whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to one hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day. "We are encouraging customers who aren’t participating to come along and join in on the celebrations and donate funds," a spokesperson for the store said.

The campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services.