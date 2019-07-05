Waterford motorbike road trip to raise funds for The Solas Centre

Waterford Harley-Davidson is set to raise funds for The Solas Centre - South Eastern Cancer Foundation.

The Boobs and Balls Motorbike Road Trip will leave the Dolmen Hotel in Carlow at 12.30pm on July 13 and will roll into the Waterford city centre.

“We will be joining up with the Waterford Motorcycle Fest at John Robert’s Square in Waterford city centre. All clubs and bikers welcome,” a club spokesperson said.

Cost is €10 per bike. There will be live bands, spot prizes and lots of fun for all the family.

Visit Waterford Harley-Davidson Ireland for the latest information.