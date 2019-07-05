Waterford TD says climate action must be underpinned by fairness

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane, said today he is looking forward to his new role as party spokesperson for Communications, Climate Action and Environment

Cullinane added that the challenges faced by global warming "must be tackled rapidly and justly."



Deputy Cullinane said: "Sinn Féin believes that the challenges of climate action have to be tackled through fairness and social cohesion."



"We know that there is no market solution to global warming. The scale and pace of change that is needed will not happen if it is left to market-based solutions."



"Nor can we fall back on simplistic and ineffective procedures such as carbon-trading or carbon taxes. There is a strong role for Government and the state in this issue."



"We need to invest in public transport, in retrofitting homes, and providing genuine and realistic alternatives to fossil fuels."



"There are huge opportunities in achieving climate justice and we want to see those opportunities realised. I am excited by this new role and look forward to developing it further in the coming weeks and months."