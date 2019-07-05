Toddler found with serious injuries at house in Cork

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a two-year-old child was found with serious injuries at a house in Cork city.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at a premises in the Boreenmanna Road area of Ballinlough, Cork City at approximately 05:30am, this morning Friday, July 5.

The child was found with serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate this matter, a spokesperson confirmed.