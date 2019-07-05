21-year-old Waterford man riding high on Irish Open leaderboard
21-year-old Waterford man riding high on Irish Open leaderboard
Waterford golfer Robin Dawson has put himself right in contention at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.
The 21-year-old who just turned pro last September was having his first crack at an Irish Open as a professional and he shot a brilliant two under par round of 68 on Thursday afternoon.
Dawson made a blistering start, going bogey-free and picking up three birdies on the front 9 to make the turn at three under par.
He hit four under and was just a couple off the lead when he birdied 11 but three bogeys between the 14th and 17th holes dented what might have been an exceptional opening round.
He made a shot back with birdie on 18 and the former star amateur signed for a very respectable 68, two under par, and a share of 31st place.
Elsewhere for Waterford followers, Déise native Seamus Power is hovering above a very healthy cut mark on level par after an opening round of 70.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on