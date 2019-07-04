Irish weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said the weekend is looking to be quite dull and warm with some sunny intervals.

Friday will be dry in most areas, with some sunny spells at first, mainly in the south and southeast. However, it will be predominantly cloudy and a few spots of light rain or drizzle will occur along western and northern coasts, turning more persistent in the north and northwest coastal areas later.

Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius in Atlantic coastal counties, but still quite warm elsewhere, with maximum values of 18 to 22 Celsius, highest in the south and southeast. Winds will be mostly light to moderate westerly, with local sea breezes along eastern and southern coasts.

Saturday will start cloudy with patchy rain but it will become mostly dry with some sunny spells developing later, especially in the north and east but staying somewhat duller in the southwest. Top temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the north in light northerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with some broken cloud and a few spots of rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light variable or northerly breezes.

Sunday will be dull or cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but some dry periods as well. Top temperatures will range from 16 in the north to 21 degrees near the south coast in light variable or northwesterly breezes.

Monday is likely to stay dull or cloudy with some outbreaks of rain. It will be warm and humid with top temperatures in the high teens to low twenties in a moderate westerly breeze.