18-year-old charged in court in relation to Waterford stabbing

An 18-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening charged in connection with a 2018 stabbing.

The fatal stabbing which occurred at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

At approximately 3.40am on that morning, Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel, Dunmore East.

A 25-year-old man was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound.

He was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at that time for questioning.