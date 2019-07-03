Gardaí seek help to find man missing in the South East

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Damian O'Raw.

He was last seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, on June 30.

He is described as being 5'11" with brown/grey hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners. He is believed to be in possession of a 161 KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.