Cullinane welcomes high-level support for orthopedic centre of excellence in Waterford

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane says plans by University Hospital Waterford to build a new Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics has taken a step forward as the South/Southwest Hospital Group gives formal backing to the plan.

Deputy Cullinane says wait times for Orthopedic treatment in the Southeast are one of the highest in the country and expanding Orthopedic services will reduce wait times for patients.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “The development of a Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics is a key objective of UHW management and will transform Orthopedic services across the region. Currently, wait times for Orthopedics in Waterford are outrageously high with up to 5,000 patients waiting between 18 months and 4 years simply to see a consultant."

“Hospital plans to develop a new Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics is vital and will inject necessary capacity into the region. The plan involves relocating Orthopedic Services from Kilcreene in Kilkenny to UHW and the hiring additional Orthopedic consultants and support staff."

“UHW wants to see the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in this area and to reduce wait times. It is positive that this plan is now supported by the South/Southwest Hospital Group. The Group has commissioned a Cost-Benefit Analysis and this will be followed by a formal request to appoint a design team to commence the project."

“I have written to the Group CEO Mr Gerry O’ Dwyer asking for him to progress this plan as quickly as possible. I will also be raising this issue directly with the Minister for Health and the Director General of the HSE."

"It is vital this project is pushed by Waterford’s Oireachtas members and I will do so at every opportunity. UHW needs additional capacity and this plan, if delivered, will significantly reduce wait times in an area where wait times are high," Deputy Cullinane concluded.