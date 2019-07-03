Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with just the odd shower and temperatures reaching up to 23 degrees.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for it to be dry and sunny with occasional cloud. Becoming warm with highs of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest across south-Leinster and Munster. Light breezes. A few showers across the north of the country overnight.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry with sunny spells in many areas. It will be cloudier at times in parts of the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees with light breezes, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.

According to Met Eireann, it will remain warm and sunny along the south of the country on Friday but elsewhere it will be cloudier and much fresher with some showers during the morning. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees but up to 22 degrees in the south. Northerly breezes.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/RuT2z3iMoD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 2, 2019

The weather forecast for the weekend is for a lot of dry weather but a few showers at times, mainly through Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees, best through the southeast of the country. Light northwest breezes.