Crash on M9 causing delays for South East commuters

Motorists are being warned of delays following a crash on the M9 this evening.

The delays have been caused by a collision on the M9 southbound after J9 Kilkenny South.

Delays are building on approach as rush hour traffic hits the busy route.

Elsewhere, AA Roadwatch has said it’s very busy both ways on the N25 approaching works between Waterford City and New Ross, at Glenmore.

Caution and patience is advised.