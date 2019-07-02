NEWS

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Waterford hit-and-run

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a hit-and-run.

The incident happened at the Kingsmeadow Roundabout on the Cork Road last Thursday around lunchtime. 

Emergency services brought the woman to University Hospital Waterford. She suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300. 