Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Waterford hit-and-run
Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a hit-and-run.
The incident happened at the Kingsmeadow Roundabout on the Cork Road last Thursday around lunchtime.
Emergency services brought the woman to University Hospital Waterford. She suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.
