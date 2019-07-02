Plans to transform Waterford's Mount Congreve into a world-class visitor experience

Waterford City and County Council is planning on transforming Mount Congreve House and Gardens into a world-class visitor experience.

The development will consist of:

Renovation and up-grade of Mount Congreve House to provide for access by the public, host events, visitor accommodation and offices. Works will include installation of a lift, universal access, toilets, kitchen, fire safety improvements and installation of a bio-energy heating system.

Development of the farm yard to incorporate a café; offices, meeting facilities, craft yard; children’s play area and a retail unit.

Other works will include the development of a car park, waste water treatment facility, creation of a wetland garden, upgrade of existing greenhouse, upgrade of apartments and cottages to provide high quality tourist accommodation, enhancements to the grounds and paths and development of a children’s playground.

Improvements to sight lines on the L4411 by setting back the estate wall at the entrance just west of the main entrance into the House and Gardens. The second entrance will be used for traffic entering the gardens and the existing main entrance will be used for traffic exiting the gardens.

The works materially affect the character of Congreve House and demesne, WA 7500 35, a protected structure.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection or purchase, at a reasonable fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at Waterford City and County Council, Customer Care Desk, Baileys New Street, Waterford between the hours of 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday until July 12.

The proposed development has undergone Appropriate Assessment Screening under the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended, and the Planning Authority has determined that a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment is not required in this instance.

In addition, the proposal has also undergone screening for Environmental Impact Assessment under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (and the relevant provisions of the Planning and Development Act, as amended), and the Planning Authority has determined that there will be no likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and, therefore, an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required. In accordance with Article 120 (3) of the Planning and Development Regulations (as amended), any person may, within four weeks from the date of this notice, apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area shall be made in writing to the Director of Economic Development and Planning, Waterford City & County Council, No. 35 The Mall, Waterford, to be received on or before 4pm on July 26 and should be clearly marked ‘Development at Mount Congreve House and Gardens’.

Alternatively, an electronic submission may be made online, using this form.

All comments, including names of those making comments, submitted to the council in regard of this scheme will form part of the statutorily required report to be presented at a meeting of the elected members. Accordingly, they will also be included in the minutes of that meeting and may appear in the public domain.