Waterford prepares to host GAA World Games

Waterford is getting ready for the GAA World Games later this month.

Waterford City & County Council Mayor John Pratt welcomed Pat Daly, GAA Director of Games Development & Research back to Waterford, recently.

Waterford is set to become the third host of the Renault GAA World Games. The magnificent WIT Arena in Carriganore will be the venue for the majority of the action.

An opening parade in Waterford City Centre will kick off proceedings in stunning fashion on the evening of July 28.

Following this, there will be four action-packed days of Gaelic Games action across seven pitches, comprising of 100 teams and 1,300 players.