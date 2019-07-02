Irish father-of-three dies climbing mountain in Russia
A Co Kildare mountaineer has died after becoming lost in fog on a Russian mountain.
Alan Mahon, from Monasterevin was among a group of ten, including five Irish climbers, who got into difficulty when descending Mount Elbrus.
Elrus is widely considered to be one of Europe’s highest mountains.
The 40-year-old’s fellow climbers, from Meath, Longford and Westmeath, are safe and well.
