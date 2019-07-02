Waterford golfer named on Irish McGregor Trophy team

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named Waterford-based golfer Alex King on a squad of six players to compete at the McGregor Trophy in Radcliffe-on-Trent from July 16-18.

The six players selected by the GUI are: Liam Abom (Edmondstown), Mel Deasy (Lee Valley), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Alex King (Faithlegg), Ewan McArthur (Massereene).

Higgins, Hill, and McArthur also competed at the McGregor in 2018 at Kedleston Park, where Joshua McCabe (Roganstown) was best for Ireland, finishing in a tie for third.

The McGregor Trophy, which is contested for the English U16 Stroke Play Championship, is a 72-hole tournament. After two rounds, the top 40 and ties will progress to play the final 36 holes. Among the previous winners is England's Justin Rose (1995).

The GUI's High-Performance Programme at underage level is supported by Sport Ireland, Sport NI and The R&A.

The squad will be accompanied to the tournament by Kevin Raftery (Forrest Little) and Tony Slevin (Loughrea).

