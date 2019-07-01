Two Waterford girls named on Irish U16 basketball squad

Two Déise teenagers have been selected for the Ireland under 16 women's 2019-20 squad.

Orna O'Reilly has starred for her club, the Waterford Wildcats, from a young age and has had her hard work rewarded with this spot following recent trials.

Meanwhile, fellow Wildcat Sarah Hickey, retains her place having been part of the 2018-19 squad.

They will join their Irish teammates for their first training session on Monday, July 22 at Colaiste Eanna School, Rathfarnham.

The Ireland U16 First Squad:

Marta Banek, Corrib

Kelly Bracken, Liffey Celtics

Rachel Callery, Blackwater Steelers

Lucy Coogan, Kilkenny Stars

Lucy Devoy, Limerick Celtics

Amy Duggan, Cobh

Erica Egan, Malahide

Katie Flanagan, Dublin Lions

Amy Harrington, Kenmare

Issey Leahy, Limerick Celtics

Rachel Lynch, Brunell

Lucy McGlynn, Ballyshannon

Aoife O'Connell, Malahide

Alyson O'Dea, Killester

Abbey O'Keefe, Dublin Lions

Orna O'Reilly, Waterford Wildcats

Ruth Patterson, Glanmire

Shauna Slattery, Tullamore

Emily Smyth, Liffey Celtics

Rebecca Sexton, Carrigaline

Mia Tarrant, Middleton

Niamh Tolan, East Cavan Eagles

Lana Walsh, Killester

Stacy Walsh, Killester

Gemma Walshe, Fr Mathews

Pre-selected:

Sarah Hickey, (with current 2019 team) Waterford Wildcats

Niamh O’Leary, Liffey Celtics

Tania Salvado, (with current 2019 team) Kenmare Kestrels

Michelle Ugwu, (with current 2019 team) Brunell