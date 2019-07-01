Two-thirds of people think Waterford Council does a good job

Waterford City and County Council has welcomed the findings of the latest local authority customer satisfaction survey which scored them favourably.

The council said on Monday that the findings represent "the benefits of our efforts to make Waterford City and County a great place to live, work, invest and visit."

"We are pleased to have feedback from 67% of Waterford people who feel we are doing a good job and 59% of people feel informed by Waterford City and County Council," a statement read.

"While we scored highest at 59% in terms of being open and transparent we want to continue to improve on this."

Michael Walsh, Chief Executive, said: "Waterford City and County Council will take this feedback on board and we will identify where we can continue to improve."