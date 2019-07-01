Major funding boost for Waterford County Festival of Food

An agri-food tourism project from Waterford has received a major funding boost from the Department of Agriculture.

The news follows a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2019 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in May.

Minister Michael Creed announced the twelve projects that will receive funding from his Department on Monday.

The Waterford County Festival of Food will receive funding of €24,755 under the initiative. Also receiving funding in the south-east was O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford, which will receive €25,000.

Minister Creed said: “I am pleased to support these initiatives in the vibrant agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made."

"Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine."

"In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice."