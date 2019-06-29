WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issues Status Orange warnings for thunderstorms

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange thunderstorm weather warnings which carry risks of lightning, heavy rain that could result in flooding and hazardous driving conditions for Dublin, all of Leinster and five other counties.

The Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford alert from Met Éireann warns that thunderstorms will affect the eastern half of the country on Saturday morning with heavy downpours carrying the risk of hail and gusty winds.

It warns of temporary surface flooding is possible for a time, combined with the risk of hail will lead to hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

It is valid from 5 am until noon today.

A similar Status Orange thunder warning is valid for eastern parts of Tipperary from 6 am to 10 am Saturday.

Both warnings were issued overnight Friday / Saturday.

A Status Orange alert, the second highest level of warning, is issued for thunderstorms when widespread thundery activity is expected over an area of several counties by Met Éireann. MORE ON WEATHER WARNINGS.