Gardaí investigating after robbery at Waterford shopping centre
Gardaí are appealing for witnessing after a robbery at a Waterford shopping centre
The break-in happened at Lisduggan Shopping Centre in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to local reports, entry was gained through the shopping centre roof, three units were burgled and extensive damage was caused.
Any with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.
