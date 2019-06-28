Garda appeal following theft from Waterford building site

Gardaí are investigating a theft of tools from a house under construction at Smartcastle in Ferrybank.

A number of tools were taken from the house including a consaw, laser level, cement mixer, a yellow and black De Walt drill and other tools.

The theft took place between 6pm on June 12 and 8am on June 13.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them. If anyone is offered tools for sale, notify gardaí.