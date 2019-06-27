Man pretending to be doctor arrested at Waterford Hospital

A man pretending to be a doctor has been arrested at University Hospital Waterford.

The incident occurred on Sunday last, June 23, when the man raised suspicions amongst staff.

Gardaí have confirmed to Waterford Live that they attended University Hospital Waterford on Sunday, June 23, at approximately 9am.

"A man in his 30s was detained under the mental health act and taken to Waterford Garda Station," they said.

No patients were harmed during the incident.