Fans in for a treat as Don Mescall performs with choir at Waterford festival

Renowned singer and songwriter, Don Mescall, is back in concert with the amazing Mount Sion Choir for one night only for a live, open-air gig deep in the Comeragh Mountains and at the foot of the stunning Mahon Falls.

The long-awaited concert on Friday, July 12, is one of the dozens of events to run in the rugged, unspoilt Comeragh Mountains and the adjacent coastal hinterland around the stunning Waterford Greenway from July 11 to 14 as the Comeraghs Wild Festival gets underway for yet another year.

This year’s action-packed, four day programme also includes an open-air showband special featuring Gina & the Champions with special guest, RTE’s Ronan Collins, in Kilmacthomas, where the band performed live for the first time 40 years ago this year.

Looking ahead to the gig at Mahon Falls, Don Mescall said he knows the Comeraghs well and can’t wait to perform with the choir there. “I’ve climbed in the Comeraghs a few times. I’ve even been up to Crotty’s Lake. I had a real life moment up there."

“I’m so excited to be back with the Mount Sion Choir. I love them to bits and have fallen in love with Waterford. It really is one of the most special places in Ireland. I still have a place over near Callan so it’s an area and a countryside I’m familiar with."

“It’s particularly great to get back with the choir. There’s something very real and energetic about each and every one of them. The recording business can be so full of egos at times. It’s great to meet fellas and young ladies like this with no pretences, with fabulous energy and raw talent."

“We’re planning a wonderful performance and have some amazing surprises up our sleeves. I’m putting together a fantastic band. We’re working on the content but the setting really lends itself to numbers from The Lighthouse Keeper. It’s a very spiritual setting and I can’t wait to see the audience reaction there,” Mescall said.

The choir’s Colette Kearney added: “The Mount Sion Choir is honoured to be singing at this incredible festival this year. We met Don Mescall a year ago and since that serendipitous encounter, our choir has been on a remarkable musical journey."

“We love to bring joy to people through music and what better setting than the beauty of the Comeragh mountains. Our playlist will take into account the serenity and peace of the mountains. We also look forward to singing with Don and his band and make some more wonderful memories for our young people.”

The Comeraghs Wild Festival celebrates all that authentic and special about the mountainous region which opens out onto the sea. Thrill-seekers will revel in surfing sessions; a white-knuckle bike descent in the Nire Valley and more while for culture vultures, there’s creative writing; a Famine walk; afternoon tea at Curraghmore House and at Woodhouse Estate; Dancing at the Crossroads and storytelling with one of Ireland’s most popular storytellers, Eddie Lenihan.

Younger revellers, in particular, will enjoy sea gardening with Marie Power, AKA The Sea Gardener; the Away with the Fairies fairy garden building sessions deep in Crough Wood; Arty Crafty at Kilmacthomas Library and Sand Art on Kilmurrin Cove with the renowned sand artist, Sean Corcoran. Early Bird ticket sales have now opened, with further details on all events on www.comeraghswild.com.

Among the new additions to this year’s programme is a cookery demonstration with Decky Walsh of the award-winning Holy Smoke restaurant at Nell’s Farm House in the shadows of the Comeragh Mountains.

He will serve up a six-course feast of local Comeragh delights. On the menu is fire-roasted butternut squash soup, hot-smoked brown trout, slow roast leg of Comeragh lamb, locally-sourced free range chicken, beef tomahawk from a local farm and a fabulous dessert.